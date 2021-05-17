Dollar to INR: Today 1 Dollar price in Indian Rupee, 17th May 2021

Today USD/INR Dollar exchange rate is 73.23 (Last updated on 17th May 2021). Today Dollar Rate as per the Open Exchange market

See the recent USD to INR currency chart as per Pakistan Open Market. USD to INR – The USD recognized worldwide as an important currency.

Today Dollar to INR Exchange Rate

Here is an updated list of USD to INR:

CURRENCY Date INR USD Dollar 17th May 2021 73.23 1

Dollar rates in India (USD to INR).

Q: What is the USD worth against the INR?

A: One USD is worth 73.23 INR today

Q: What is 50 USD in INR?

A: 50 USD buys 3661.53 INR at interbank exchange rates.