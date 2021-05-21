Double Click 970×250

Dollar to INR: Today 1 Dollar price in Indian Rupee, 21th May 2021

21st May, 2021. 10:24 am
Dollar to INR

Today USD/INR Dollar exchange rate is 72.96 (Last updated on 21th May 2021). Today Dollar Rate as per the Open Exchange market 

See the recent Dollar to INR currency chart as per Pakistan Open Market. Dollar to Indian Rupee– The USD recognized worldwide as an important currency.

Today Dollar to INR Exchange Rate

Here is an updated list of Dollar to INR:

CURRENCY Date INR  USD
Dollar 21th May 2021 72.98 1

Dollar rates in India (Dollar to INR). BOL News is the one-stop solution for the exchange rate, including open market currency exchange rate, interbank Currency exchange rate, and international Forex rate. Get the latest updates of all foreign currency exchange prices such as; 1 Dollar to INR.

Q: What is the USD worth against the INR?

A: One USD is worth 72.98 INR today

Q: What is 50 Dollar in INR?

A: 50 USD buys 3649.03 INR at interbank exchange rates.

