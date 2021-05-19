Dollar to KWD: Today 1 Dollar Price in Kuwaiti Dinar, 19th May 2021

Today USD/KWD Dollar exchange rate is 0.30 (Last updated on 19th May 2021). Today Dollar Rate as per the Open Exchange market

See the recent USD to Kuwaiti Dinar currency chart as per Pakistan Open Market. USD to KWD – The USD recognized worldwide as an important currency.

Today Dollar to Kuwaiti Dinar Exchange Rate

Here is an updated list of USD to Kuwaiti Dinar:

CURRENCY Date KWD USD Dollar 19th May 2021 0.30 1

Dollar rates in Kuwaiti Dinar (USD to Kuwaiti Dinar ). BOL News is the one-stop solution for the exchange rate, including open market currency exchange rate, interbank Currency exchange rate, and international Forex rate. Get the latest updates of all foreign currency exchange prices such as; 1 USD to Kuwaiti Dinar.

Q: What is the USD worth against the Kuwaiti Dinar?

A: One USD is worth 0.30 KWD today

Q: What is 50 USD to Kuwaiti Dinar?

A: 50 USD buys 15.03 KWD at interbank exchange rates.