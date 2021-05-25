Double Click 728 x 90
Dubai Gold: Today Gold Rate in Dubai for, 26th May 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

26th May, 2021. 04:30 am
today gold rates in dubai

Dubai: Today Gold Rate in Dubai updated on, (26th, May 2021) today 24 Carat is AED 227.50 while 22k Carat gold price is AED 204.00.

Gold Rate In Dubai today (UAE)

Find the list of Gold Rate in Dubai (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 26th, May 2021). These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in aed U.A.E Dirham currency.

Disclaimer: The gold rates are subject to changes almost daily globally including in the UAE.

Location 21 Carat 24 Carat 22 Carat
Dubai aed 204.00 aed 227.50 aed 213.75
