Dubai Gold: Today Gold Rate In UAE For, 11th May 2021

UAE: Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dirham) today 24k per gram is AED 222.75 while 22k Per 10 Gram gold price is AED 209.25.
Today Gold Rate In UAE (Dubai)
Check the latest list of Gold Price in Dubai (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 11th May 2021).
|Gold Purity
|Price
|24k / gram
|AED 222.75
|22k / gram
|AED 209.25
|21k / gram
|AED 199.50
|18k / gram
|AED 171.00
Today Gold Price in UAE (Dubai) – You can access authentic gold price in UAE today per tola that can be beneficial for you. The 1 tola gold price in UAE is surely helpful in calculating the amount of total quantity of gold.