Dubai Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE on, 28th May 2021

28th May, 2021. 03:45 am
UAE: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (28th, May 2021) today 24 Carat is AED 230.00 while 22k Carat gold price is AED 216.00.

Gold Rate In Dubai todays (UAE)

Find the list of Gold Rates in Dubai (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 28th, May 2021). These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in aed U.A.E Dirham currency.

Location 21 Carat 24 Carat 22 Carat
Dubai AED 206.00 AED 230.00 AED 216.00

Today Gold Price in UAE (Dubai) – You can access the authentic gold prices in UAE today per tola that can be beneficial for you.

