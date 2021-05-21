Double Click 970×250

GBP TO PKR: Today 1 British Pound to PKR, 21th May 2021

21st May, 2021. 09:45 am
GBP TO PKR

Today GBP TO PKR (British Pound to PKR) exchange rate is 217.54 PKR given below. (Updated on 21th May 2021).

Find today’s British Pound to PKR (Pakistan Rupee) rate as per the open market.

Today GBP TO PKR (Pakistani Rupee)

Check the updated list of UK Pound to PKR Exchange Rate (Updated, 21th May 2021)

DATE SYMBOL BUYING SELLING
Today GBP To PKR 215 218.00

BOL News is the one-stop solution for exchange rates in Pakistan, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international forex rates.

