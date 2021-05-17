Double Click 970×250

Gold Prices Increased Across Pakistan On 17th May 2021

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

17th May, 2021. 06:06 pm
Adsense 300×600
Gold Prices In Pakistan

Gold prices have increased on the first day of the business week across Pakistan.

According to the data released by the All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association, the price of gold per tola has increased by Rs 450 to Rs 1,06,450 while the price of 10 grams of gold has appreciated by Rs 386 to Rs 91,000. 264.

As a result of the increase in prices, the price of gold per tola in Karachi, Hyderabad, Lahore, Islamabad, and Peshawar barter markets has gone up by Rs 450 to Rs 16450 while the price of 10 grams of gold has increased by Rs 386 to Rs 91000 264.

Gold increased by $18 to $1,849 an ounce in the global exchange market.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

USD TO PKR: Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today 2021
41 mins ago
Latest dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 18th May 2021

Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar price in Pakistan today 2021) exchange rate given...
Gold rate in karachi
1 hour ago
Gold Rate In Karachi Today On, 18th May 2021

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today on (18th May 2021) is being...
AED TO PKR (Dirham to PKR)
11 hours ago
UAE Dirham to PKR: Today 1 AED TO PKR Rates on, 17 May 2021

KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market...
USD increased
11 hours ago
US Dollar Rate Increased Against PKR On 17th May 2021

The US Dollar decreased on the first day of the trading week (May...
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
11 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in UAE for, 17th May 2021

UAE: Today Gold Rate in UAE (17th, May 2021) today 24 Carat is...
Currency Rates in Pakistan
11 hours ago
Currency rates in Pakistan – 17th May 2021

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 17th May 2021, Latest currency...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

USD TO PKR: Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today 2021
41 mins ago
Latest dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 18th May 2021

Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar price in Pakistan today 2021) exchange rate given...
Gold rate in karachi
1 hour ago
Gold Rate In Karachi Today On, 18th May 2021

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today on (18th May 2021) is being...
Turkey Urges Pope Francis To Help Rally World Against Israel
4 hours ago
Erdogan Urges Pope Francis To Help Rally World Against Israel for atrocities in Gaza

Turkey on Monday urged Pope Francis to join Ankara in rallying the...
Zahid Hafeez
5 hours ago
Israel is inflicting atrocities on Palestinians: Zahid Hafeez

Spokesperson Foreign Ministry of Pakistan, Zahid Hafeez said that Israel is inflicting...