Gold Prices Increased Across Pakistan On 17th May 2021

Gold prices have increased on the first day of the business week across Pakistan.

According to the data released by the All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association, the price of gold per tola has increased by Rs 450 to Rs 1,06,450 while the price of 10 grams of gold has appreciated by Rs 386 to Rs 91,000. 264.

Gold increased by $18 to $1,849 an ounce in the global exchange market.