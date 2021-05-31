Gold Prices Increased Across Pakistan On 31st May 2021

Gold prices increased on the first day of the business week across Pakistan.

According to the data released by the All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association, the price of gold per tola has gone up by Rs 200 to Rs 112,300 while the price of 10 grams of gold has gone up by Rs 172 to Rs 96,000. 280.

As a result of increase in prices, the price of gold per tola in Karachi, Hyderabad, Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar barter markets has gone up by Rs 200 to Rs 112,300 while the price of 10 grams of gold has increased by Rs 172 to Rs 96. 1,280.

Gold rates increased by $1 to $1,903 an ounce in the global exchange market.