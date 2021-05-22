Gold Rate Decreased Across Pakistan On 22nd May 2021

Gold prices have decreased on 22nd May 2021 across Pakistan.

According to the data released by the All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association, the price of gold per tola has decreased by Rs 200 to Rs 109, 100 while the price of 10 grams of gold has depreciated by Rs 171 to Rs 93536.

As a result of the price hike, the price of gold per tola in Karachi, Hyderabad, Lahore, Islamabad, and Peshawar barter markets has decreased by Rs 200 to Rs 109,100 while the price of 10 grams of gold has decreased by Rs 171 to Rs 93536.

Gold depreciated from $2 to 1881 an ounce in the global exchange market.