Gold Rate In AED: Today Gold Rate In UAE On, 21st May (Dubai)

Muhammad Noman

21st May, 2021. 03:30 am
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)

Dubai: Today Gold Rate in UAE (21st, May 2021) today 24 Carat is AED 227.00 while 22 Carat gold price is AED 213.25. The rate in Abu Dhabi Today

Check the Updated list of Gold Rate in Dubai (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 21st, May 2021). These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in aed U.A.E Dirham currency.

Location 21 Carat 24 Carat 22 Carat
Uae aed 203.50 aed 227.00 aed 213.25

Disclaimer: The gold rates are subject to changes almost daily globally including in the UAE.

Today Gold Price in UAE (Dubai) – You can access the authentic gold prices in UAE today per tola that can be beneficial for you. The 1 tola gold price in UAE is surely helpful in calculating the amount of total quantity of gold.

