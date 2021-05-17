Double Click 970×250

Gold Rate In Karachi Today On, 18th May 2021

18th May, 2021. 04:00 am
Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today on (18th May 2021) is being sold for Rs. 90020 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 105000 per tola in Pakistan today.

Karachi is the Largest hub of gold market in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for gold rate, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, and Multan, etc.

GOLD RATE 24 Karat Gold Rate Today 22 Karat Gold Rate Today 21 Karat Gold Rate Today 18 Karat Gold Rate Today
Gold Per Tola Rs. 105000 Rs. 96249 Rs. 91875 Rs. 78750
Gold Per 10 Grams Rs. 90020 Rs. 82518 Rs. 78768 Rs. 67515
Gold Per Gram Rs. 9002 Rs. 8252 Rs. 7877 Rs. 6752
Gold Per Ounce Rs. 255202 Rs. 233933 Rs. 223302 Rs. 191402
