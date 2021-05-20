Double Click 970×250

Gold Rate in Karachi today on, 21th May 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

21st May, 2021. 04:30 am
Gold rate in karachi

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today on (21th May 2021) is being sold for Rs. 91740 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 107000 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Karachi Today

Karachi is the Largest hub of gold market in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for gold rate, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, and Multan, etc.

Today 24k Per tola gold price is Rs. 107000

GOLD RATE 24 Karat Gold Rate Today 22 Karat Gold Rate Today 21 Karat Gold Rate Today 18 Karat Gold Rate Today
Gold Per Tola Rs. 107000 Rs. 98083 Rs. 93625 Rs. 80250
Gold Per 10 Grams Rs. 91740 Rs. 84094 Rs. 80273 Rs. 68805
Gold Per Gram Rs. 9174 Rs. 8409 Rs. 8027 Rs. 6881
Gold Per Ounce Rs. 260078 Rs. 238403 Rs. 227568 Rs. 195059
