Gold Rate In Pakistan: Price Of Gold Increased On 3rd May 2021

Gold prices have increased on the first day (3rd May 2021) of the business week across Pakistan.

According to the data released by the All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association, the price of gold per tola has increased by Rs 100 to Rs 14,100 while the price of 10 grams of gold has gone up by Rs 86 to Rs 89, 249.

As a result of an increase in prices, the price of gold per tola in Karachi, Hyderabad, Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar barter markets has gone up by Rs 100 to Rs 1,04,100 while the price of 10 grams of gold has gone up by Rs 86 to Rs 89, 249.

Gold rose from $11 to $1,781 an ounce in global trade.