Double Click 970×250

Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 17th May 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

17th May, 2021. 04:00 am
Adsense 300×600
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today on (17th May 2021) is being sold for Rs. 90020 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 104400 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan

Karachi is the Largest hub of gold market in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for gold rate, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, and Multan, etc.

Today 24K Per tola Gold Rate is Rs. 104400

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold
 per Gram Rs. 8951 Rs. 8205 Rs. 7832 Rs. 6713
 per 10 Gram Rs. 89510 Rs. 82050 Rs. 78321 Rs. 67133
per Tola Gold Rs. 104400 Rs. 95699 Rs. 91350 Rs. 78300
Adsense 728×90

Read More

Prices of petroleum products to increase
2 hours ago
Petrol Price Jacks Up By Rs1.90 per litre

The government has on Monday (today) increased the prices of petroleum products...
Waqar Zaka crypto Expert
4 hours ago
Waqar Zaka Appointed As Crypto Expert By KP Government

The talented social media sensation Waqar Zaka has been appointed as Crypto Expert...
Pakistani Rupee Appreciates Against Dollar After Eid Holidays
4 hours ago
Pakistani Rupee Appreciates Against Dollar After Eid Holidays

The Pakistani rupee appreciated an additional 22 paisa against the US dollar...
Banks In Pakistan To Observe Normal Working Hours From Today
5 hours ago
Banks In Pakistan To Observe Normal Working Hours From Today

A statement issued by the State Bank of Pakitan (SBP) on Sunday...
Federal Govt, K-Electric To Pen Agreement For Supply Of 2,050MW
6 hours ago
Federal Govt, K-Electric To Pen Agreement For Supply Of 2,050MW

The government and K-Electric have agreed to sign a new Power Purchase...
AUD TO PKR
7 hours ago
Australian Dollar to PKR: Today 1 AUD TO PKR Rates on 17th May 2021

Today’s AUD to PKR currency exchange rate is 117.78 PKR. Convert 1 Australian...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Mohammad Amir
2 mins ago
Mohammad Amir reveals intention to play in the IPL after getting British citizenship

Pakistani left-arm pacer, Mohammad Amir has revealed his plans to play in...
Board exams final dates announced
12 mins ago
Pakistan: Final Dates For Board Exams 2021 Announced

The government has on Monday announced a final decision regarding the board...
Pakistan's Mango Exports 'Likely To Be Affected Again' Amidst COVID Restrictions
19 mins ago
Pakistan’s Mango Exports ‘Likely To Be Affected Again’ Amidst COVID Restrictions

Pakistan imports only six to seven per cent of its annual mango...
COVID-19: Wahab warns of strict decisions if positivity ratio keeps increasing
30 mins ago
COVID-19: Wahab warns of strict decisions if positivity ratio keeps increasing

Spokesperson Sindh Government Murtaza Wahab said on Monday warned of strict decisions...