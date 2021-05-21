Double Click 970×250

Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 22nd May 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

22nd May, 2021. 04:00 am
Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today on (22nd May 2021) is being sold for Rs. 93020 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 108500 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the Largest hub of gold market in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for gold rate, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, and Multan, etc.

Today 24k Per tola gold price is Rs. 108500

GOLD RATE 24 Karat Gold Rate Today 22 Karat Gold Rate Today 21 Karat Gold Rate Today 18 Karat Gold Rate Today
Gold Per Tola Rs. 108500 Rs. 99458 Rs. 94938 Rs. 81375
Gold Per 10 Grams Rs. 93020 Rs. 85268 Rs. 81393 Rs. 69765
Gold Per Gram Rs. 9302 Rs. 8527 Rs. 8139 Rs. 6977
Gold Per Ounce Rs. 263707 Rs. 241730 Rs. 230744 Rs. 197780
