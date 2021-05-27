Double Click 728 x 90
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 28th May 2021

28th May, 2021. 04:00 am
Gold Price in Pakistan

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today on (28th May 2021) is being sold for Rs. 96620 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 112700 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate Today In Pakistan

Karachi is the Largest hub of gold market in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for gold rate, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, and Multan, etc.

24k Per tola Gold Price is Rs. 112700

Today’s gold rates in Pakistan for 22 carats, 24 carats, 21 carats, and 18 carats are available on the table.

GOLD RATE 24 Karat Gold Rate Today 22 Karat Gold Rate Today 21 Karat Gold Rate Today 18 Karat Gold Rate Today
Gold Per Tola Rs. 112700 Rs. 103308 Rs. 98613 Rs. 84525
Gold Per 10 Grams Rs. 96620 Rs. 88568 Rs. 84543 Rs. 72465
Gold Per Gram Rs. 9662 Rs. 8857 Rs. 8454 Rs. 7247
Gold Per Ounce Rs. 273913 Rs. 251085 Rs. 239674 Rs. 205435
