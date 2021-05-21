Gold Rate Pakistan: Yellow Metal Increased By Rs750

Gold prices have increased on the fifth day (21st May 2021) of the business week across Pakistan.

According to the data released by the All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association, the price of gold per tola has increased up by Rs 750 to Rs 19,300 while the price of 10 grams of gold has appreciated by Rs 643 to Rs 93,000. 707.

Gold rose from $9 to 7 1,879 an ounce in the global exchange market.