Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 3 May 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

03rd May, 2021. 04:00 am
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today, on 3rd, May 2021 is being sold for Rs. 93100 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 104,400 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate Today in Pakistan

Karachi is leading for gold rate, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for gold rate, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Lahore, and Multan are same.

Today 24K Per Tola Gold Rate is Rs. 104,400

Gold Price in Pakistan, 3rd May 2021

GOLD RATE 24 Karat Gold Rate Today 22 Karat Gold Rate Today 21 Karat Gold Rate Today 18 Karat Gold Rate Today
Gold Per Tola Rs. 104400 Rs. 95699 Rs. 91350 Rs. 78300
Gold Per 10 Grams Rs. 89510 Rs. 82050 Rs. 78321 Rs. 67133
Gold Per Gram Rs. 8951 Rs. 8205 Rs. 7832 Rs. 6713
Gold Per Ounce Rs. 253756 Rs. 232608 Rs. 222037 Rs. 190317

Check gold prices updated on BOL news’s official website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

BOL News keeps an eye on today’s gold rate in Pakistan on daily basis.
