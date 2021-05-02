Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 3 May 2021

Adsense 300×250

Karachi : Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today, on 3rd, May 2021 is being sold for Rs. 93100 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 104,400 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate Today in Pakistan

Karachi is leading for gold rate, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for gold rate, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Lahore, and Multan are same.

Today 24K Per Tola Gold Rate is Rs. 104,400

Gold Price in Pakistan, 3rd May 2021