Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 3 May 2021

Karachi
: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today, on 3rd, May 2021 is being sold for Rs. 93100 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 104,400 per tola in Pakistan today.
Gold Rate Today in Pakistan
Karachi is leading for gold rate, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for gold rate, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Lahore, and Multan are same.
Gold Price in Pakistan, 3rd May 2021
|GOLD RATE
|24 Karat Gold Rate Today
|22 Karat Gold Rate Today
|21 Karat Gold Rate Today
|18 Karat Gold Rate Today
|Gold Per Tola
|Rs. 104400
|Rs. 95699
|Rs. 91350
|Rs. 78300
|Gold Per 10 Grams
|Rs. 89510
|Rs. 82050
|Rs. 78321
|Rs. 67133
|Gold Per Gram
|Rs. 8951
|Rs. 8205
|Rs. 7832
|Rs. 6713
|Gold Per Ounce
|Rs. 253756
|Rs. 232608
|Rs. 222037
|Rs. 190317
Check gold prices updated on BOL news’s official website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.