How to Check Rs100 Prize bond list 2021 Online?

Multan: Draw No 34: Rs100 prize bond list 2021 announced today at Multan on 17th May 2021 (Monday).
State bank do the balloting for the 100 Rs. Prize bonds. 1st prize of the 100 Rs. prize bond of value 700,000 PKR is awarded to 1 lucky winner, while second prize of the 100 prize bond of amount Rs. 200,000 is awarded to 3 lucky winners. The last & third prize of the 100 prize bond is given to 1199 winners of amount Rs. 1,000/- each.
|Bond Worth
|City
|Date
|First Prize
|Second Prize
|Third Prize
|Rs 100
|Multan
|17-05-2021
|700,000 PKR
|200,000 PKR
|1,000 PKR
How to Check Rs100 Prize bond list 2021?
Here you can check the updated Winner’s list of rs 100 prize bond online.
1st Prize bond Winner list
It will be soon updated here.
2nd Prize Winner’s list
It will be soon updated here.
3rd Prize Winner’s list
It will be soon updated here.