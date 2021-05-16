Karachi: Draw # 86 1500 Rs Prize Bond Draw List result 2021. Balloting for Lucky Draw No. 86 of Rs. 1500 prize bond held today in Karachi city on 17th May 2021.

State bank do the balloting for the 1500 Rs. Prize bonds. 1st prize of the 1500 Rs. prize bond of value 3,000,000 PKR is awarded to 1 lucky winner, while second prize of the 1500 prize bond of amount Rs. 1,000,000 is awarded to 3 lucky winners. The last & third prize of the 1500 prize bond is given to 1696 winners of amount Rs. 18,500/- each.

How to Check Rs1500 prize bond list 2021?