Double Click 970×250

Jeff Bezos Offloads Nearly $2.5bn of Amazon shares

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

06th May, 2021. 10:44 am
Adsense 300×600
Jeff Bezos sells Amazon shares

The founder of technology giant Amazon, Jeff Bezos sells nearly $2.5 billion of his company’s shares this week, according to US Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

Jeff Bezos, after offloading more than $10 billion in 2020, has sold $2.5 billion of Amazon’s shares – considered as his first big disposal this year.

However, Amazon currently hasn’t issued any statement over the latest scale.

The world’s richest man said he plans to sell as many as 2 million shares, according to a separate filing.

Currently, the CEO continues to hold more than 10% of the company, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Earlier, Bezos had announced that he was stepping down as CEO of the company and will take over as executive chair later this year.

Previously, Jeff Bezos had surpassed Elon Musk, the founder of companies such as Tesla and SpaceX, to become the richest man in the world again.

Elon Musk’s wealth had plummeted to $1.5 billion on February 16, after Tesla’s shares fell 2.4 per cent, making him the second richest person in the world in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Jeff Bezos’s assets fell by $372 million, which was not much, due to a slight downward trend in the stock market.

According to the Bloomberg Index, he currently holds 191 billion in assets, while Elon Musk has $190 billion.

Jeff Bezos had been the richest man in the world since 2017 but was overtaken by Elon Musk in early January 2021, when shares of Tesla rose sharply.

Note that Amazon is introduced as “one of the most influential economic and cultural forces in the world”. It was founded by Jeff Bezos on July 5, 1994.

Amazon also falls in the list of the Big Four technology companies, along with Google, Apple, and Facebook.

Double Click 970 x 90

Read More

Amazon Pakistan
2 hours ago
Pakistan Added To Amazon’s Approved Selling Countries List

The world's most popular technology company Amazon has added Pakistan to its...
Dollar rate
6 hours ago
Latest Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today for, 6 May 2021

Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2021) exchange rate given...
Bitcoin Value Increased
6 hours ago
BTC TO PKR: Today 1 Bitcoin Price in Pakistan rates on, 6th May 2021

Karachi: Today 1 bitcoin to PKR (BTC TO PKR) according to the...
today gold rates in dubai
7 hours ago
UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in Dubai for, 6th May 2021

Dubai: Today Gold Rate in Dubai (6th, May 2021) today per tola is...
Currency Rates in Pakistan
7 hours ago
Currency rates in Pakistan – 6th May 2021

Karachi: Today’s Currency Rates in Pakistan on 6th May 2021. Latest currency rates...
Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
8 hours ago
Latest Gold Rate in Karachi (Pakistan) on, 6th May 2021

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Karachi today, (6th, May 2021) is being sold...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Lucknow blast three killed
13 mins ago
Blast during oxygen cylinders’ refilling Kills Three, Injures Six In Lucknow

Three people have been killed and six others left wounded after a...
Shaukat Tarin New Finance Minister
32 mins ago
“Incumbent Govt. Taking Steps to control inflation, increase revenue”: Shaukat Tarin

The newly-appointed Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has on Thursday (today) said that...
County Championship: Devon Conway joins Somerset for Blast
39 mins ago
Somerset sign New Zealand batsman Devon Conway for T20 Blast

Cricketer Devon Conway will join Somerset County Cricket Club for nine T20 Blast...
Ibrahima Diallo Is Leaving tThe Ohio State Men's Basketball Program.
44 mins ago
Ibrahima Diallo says goodbye to Buckeye Nation

Ibrahima Diallo is leaving the Ohio State men's basketball program. The decision...