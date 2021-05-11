KWD TO PKR: Today 1 Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR, 11th May 2021

Today KWD TO PKR Exchange Rate – The exchange of different currencies such as Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR is a common practice in these countries.
Kuwaiti Dinar Rate In Pakistani Rupee
Check the updated list of KWD to Pakistani Rupee Exchange Rates (Updated 18th April 2021)
|KWD
|PKR
|1 KWD
|506.18 PKR
|5 KWD
|2530.90 PKR
|10 KWD
|5061.79 PKR
|25 KWD
|12654.48 PKR
|50 KWD
|25308.95 PKR
One Dinar exchange rate in KWD is 506.18 PKR while the exchange rate of 50 KWD to PKR Rate is 25308.95 PKR.
Today KWD TO PKR (Kuwaiti Dinar) Rate – BOL News is a one-stop solution for exchange rates in Pakistan and other countries as well, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international Forex rates.