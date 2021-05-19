KWD TO PKR: Today 1 Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR, 19th May 2021

Today KWD TO PKR Exchange Rate – The exchange of different currencies such as Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR is a common practice in these countries.

Kuwaiti Dinar Rate In Pakistani Rupee

Check the updated list of KWD to Pakistani Rupee Exchange Rates (Updated 19th May 2021)

KWD PKR 1 KWD 508.73 PKR 5 KWD 2543.66 PKR 10 KWD 5087.32 PKR 25 KWD 12718.31 PKR 50 KWD 25436.61 PKR

One Dinar exchange rate in KWD is 508.73 PKR while the exchange rate of 50 KWD to PKR Rate is 25436.61 PKR.

Today KWD TO PKR (Kuwaiti Dinar) Rate – BOL News is a one-stop solution for exchange rates in Pakistan and other countries as well, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international Forex rates.