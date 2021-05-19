Double Click 970×250

KWD TO PKR: Today 1 Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR, 19th May 2021

19th May, 2021. 10:13 am
KWD TO PKR

Today KWD TO PKR Exchange Rate –  The exchange of different currencies such as Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR is a common practice in these countries.

Kuwaiti Dinar Rate In Pakistani Rupee

Check the updated list of  KWD to Pakistani Rupee Exchange Rates (Updated 19th May 2021)

KWD PKR
1 KWD 508.73 PKR
5 KWD 2543.66 PKR
10 KWD 5087.32 PKR
25 KWD 12718.31 PKR
50 KWD 25436.61 PKR

One Dinar exchange rate in KWD is 508.73 PKR while the exchange rate of 50 KWD to PKR Rate is  25436.61 PKR.

Today KWD TO PKR (Kuwaiti Dinar) Rate

