Double Click 970×250

KWD TO PKR: Today 1 Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR, 20th May 2021

Web DeskWeb Editor

20th May, 2021. 09:47 am
Adsense 300×600
KWD TO PKR

Today KWD TO PKR Exchange Rate –  The exchange of different currencies such as Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR is a common practice in these countries.

Kuwaiti Dinar Rate In Pakistani Rupee

Check the updated list of  KWD to Pakistani Rupee Exchange Rates (Updated 20th May 2021)

KWD PKR
1 KWD 509.08 PKR
5 KWD 2545.38 PKR
10 KWD 5090.77 PKR
25 KWD 12726.92 PKR
50 KWD 25453.84 PKR

One Dinar exchange rate in KWD is 509.08  PKR while the exchange rate of 50 KWD to PKR Rate is  25453.84  PKR.

Today KWD TO PKR (Kuwaiti Dinar) Rate – BOL News is a one-stop solution for exchange rates in Pakistan and other countries as well, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international Forex rates.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

USD TO KWD
25 mins ago
USD TO KWD: Today 1 Dollar Rate in Kuwaiti Dinar, 20th May 2021

Today USD/KWD Dollar exchange rate is 0.30 (Last updated on 20th May...
USD TO INR
30 mins ago
USD TO INR: Today 1 Dollar rate in Indian Rupee, 20th May 2021

Today USD/INR Dollar exchange rate is 73.13 (Last updated on 20th May...
USD TO AED
33 mins ago
USD TO AED: Today 1 Dollar Rate in UAE Dirham, 20th May 2021

Today USD TO AED Exchange Rate –  The exchange of different currencies...
USD TO SAR
38 mins ago
USD TO SAR: Today 1 Dollar Rate in Saudi Riyal, 20th May 2021

Today’s USD to SAR Currency exchange rate updated here. You can check...
BTC to INR
39 mins ago
BTC TO INR: Today 1 Bitcoin rate in Indian Rupee, 20th May 2021

Bitcoin To India Rupee Exchange Rate – Live BTC PRICES Today 1...
Qatari Riyal to PKR
43 mins ago
Qatari Riyal to PKR: Today 1 QAR TO PKR (Qatari Riyal rate in Pakistan) on, 20th May

QAR: Today QAR to PKR exchange rate is RS 42.06 in the currency market...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Punjab Govt. to update masses on reopening of schools within next 24 hours
4 mins ago
Punjab Govt. to update masses on reopening of schools within next 24 hours

Punjab government on Thursday announced that it would update masses about the...
USD TO KWD
25 mins ago
USD TO KWD: Today 1 Dollar Rate in Kuwaiti Dinar, 20th May 2021

Today USD/KWD Dollar exchange rate is 0.30 (Last updated on 20th May...
Arshad Chaiwala
27 mins ago
The Viral Arshad ‘Chaiwala’ Soon Going To Open His 10 Café Outlets In UK

Arshad Khan alias Chaiwala, who gained fame from the tea vendor in...
Ayesha Omar Palestine
30 mins ago
My country, my people, stand with Palestine, Ayesha Omar

Pakistan's famous actress Ayesha Omar, while expressing solidarity with the Palestinians, said...