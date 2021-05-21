Double Click 970×250

KWD TO PKR: Today 1 Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR, 21th May 2021

21st May, 2021. 09:51 am
KWD TO PKR

Today KWD TO PKR Exchange Rate –  The exchange of different currencies such as Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR is a common practice in these countries.

Kuwaiti Dinar Rate In Pakistani Rupee

Check the updated list of  KWD to Pakistani Rupee Exchange Rates (Updated 21th May 2021)

KWD PKR
1 KWD 510.11 PKR
5 KWD 2550.53 PKR
10 KWD 5101.06 PKR
25 KWD 12752.64 PKR
50 KWD 25505.28 PKR

One Dinar exchange rate in KWD is 510.11   PKR while the exchange rate of 50 KWD to PKR Rate is  25505.28 PKR.

Today KWD TO PKR (Kuwaiti Dinar) Rate – BOL News is a one-stop solution for exchange rates in Pakistan and other countries as well, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international Forex rates.

