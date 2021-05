KWD TO PKR: Today 1 Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR, 22nd May 2021

Today KWD TO PKR Exchange Rate – The exchange of different currencies such as Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR is a common practice in these countries.

Kuwaiti Dinar Rate In Pakistani Rupee

Check the updated list of KWD to Pakistani Rupee Exchange Rates (Updated 22nd May 2021)

KWD PKR 1 KWD 510.58 PKR 5 KWD 2552.89 PKR 10 KWD 5105.78 PKR 25 KWD 12764.45 PKR 50 KWD 25528.91 PKR

One Dinar exchange rate in KWD is 510.58 PKR while the exchange rate of 50 KWD to PKR Rate is 25528.91 PKR.

Today KWD TO PKR (Kuwaiti Dinar) Rate – BOL News is a one-stop solution for exchange rates in Pakistan and other countries as well, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international Forex rates.