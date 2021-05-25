Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

KWD TO PKR: Today 1 Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR, 25th May 2021

Web DeskWeb Editor

25th May, 2021. 10:28 am
Double Click 160 x 600
KWD TO PKR

Today KWD TO PKR Exchange Rate –  The exchange of different currencies such as Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR is a common practice in these countries.

Kuwaiti Dinar Rate In Pakistani Rupee

Check the updated list of  KWD to Pakistani Rupee Exchange Rates (Updated 25th May 2021)

KWD PKR
1 KWD 511.74 PKR
5 KWD 2558.72 PKR
10 KWD 5117.44 PKR
25 KWD 12793.61 PKR
50 KWD 25587.21 PKR

One Dinar exchange rate in KWD is 511.74 PKR while the exchange rate of 50 KWD to PKR Rate is  25587.21 PKR.

Today KWD TO PKR (Kuwaiti Dinar) Rate – BOL News is a one-stop solution for exchange rates in Pakistan and other countries as well, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international Forex rates.

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

USD TO AED
24 mins ago
USD TO AED: Today 1 Dollar Rate in UAE Dirham, 25th May 2021

Today USD TO AED Exchange Rate –  The exchange of different currencies...
USD TO SAR
28 mins ago
USD TO SAR: Today 1 Dollar Rate in Saudi Riyal, 25th May 2021

Today’s USD to SAR Currency exchange rate updated here. You can check...
Qatari Riyal to PKR
30 mins ago
Qatari Riyal to PKR: Today 1 QAR TO PKR (Qatari Riyal rate in Pakistan) on, 25th May

QAR: Today QAR to PKR exchange rate is RS 42.26 in the currency market today....
GBP TO PKR
38 mins ago
GBP TO PKR: Today 1 British Pound to PKR, 25th May 2021

Today GBP TO PKR (British Pound to PKR) exchange rate is 218.20...
AUD TO PKR
44 mins ago
AUD TO PKR: Today 1 Australian Dollar to PKR, 25th May 2021

Today’s AUD to PKR currency exchange rate is 119.40 PKR. Convert 1...
Euro to PKR
57 mins ago
EUR TO PKR: Today 1 Euro rate in Pakistan Rupee, on 25th May 2021

Karachi: Today’s EURO to PKR exchange rate (Updated, 25th May 2021) in the...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Mobile Operators Instructed To Seek Users Consent On Value-Added Services
5 mins ago
Mobile Operators Instructed To Seek Users Consent On Value-Added Services

Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) has directed Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) to send...
Pakistan Coronavirus Update: National death tally jumps to 20,400
22 mins ago
Pakistan Coronavirus Update: National death tally jumps to 20,400

Pakistan has recorded 92 deaths related to the novel coronavirus in the...
USD TO AED
24 mins ago
USD TO AED: Today 1 Dollar Rate in UAE Dirham, 25th May 2021

Today USD TO AED Exchange Rate –  The exchange of different currencies...
USD TO SAR
28 mins ago
USD TO SAR: Today 1 Dollar Rate in Saudi Riyal, 25th May 2021

Today’s USD to SAR Currency exchange rate updated here. You can check...