KWD TO PKR: Today 1 Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR, 26th May 2021

26th May, 2021. 09:46 am
KWD TO PKR

Today KWD TO PKR Exchange Rate –  The exchange of different currencies such as Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR is a common practice in these countries.

Kuwaiti Dinar Rate In Pakistani Rupee

Check the updated list of  KWD to Pakistani Rupee Exchange Rates (Updated 26th May 2021)

KWD PKR
1 KWD 516.20 PKR
5 KWD 2580.98 PKR
10 KWD 5161.96 PKR
25 KWD 12904.91 PKR
50 KWD 25809.82 PKR

One Dinar exchange rate in KWD is 516.20  PKR while the exchange rate of 50 KWD to PKR Rate is  25809.82 PKR.

Today KWD TO PKR (Kuwaiti Dinar) Rate – BOL News is a one-stop solution for exchange rates in Pakistan and other countries as well, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international Forex rates.v

