Latest currency rates in Pakistan for, 2nd May 2021

Muhammad Noman

02nd May, 2021. 05:30 am
Currency Rates in Pakistan
Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan on 2nd May 2021. Latest currency rates of Euro, British Pound, Saudi Riyal, Australian Dollar, Canadian Dollar, Dirham in Rupees. All currency rates according to the open market.

Also read: Gold Rate in Karachi

Currency Rates In Pakistan Today

Find today’s rate of foreign currency in Pakistan today (Updated, 2nd May 2021)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
U.S. Dollar USD 153.60 PKR 154.50 PKR
Euro EUR 185.00 PKR 187.00 PKR
British Pound GBP 212.00 PKR 215.00 PKR
UAE Dirham AED 41.50 PKR 42.00 PKR
Saudi Riyal SAR 40.50 PKR 41.00 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 481.50 PKR 484.00 PKR
Canadian Dollar CAD 122.50 PKR 124.50 PKR
Australian Dollar AUD 117.50 PKR 119.50 PKR
Omani Riyal OMR 392.50 PKR 394.50 PKR
Japanese Yen JPY 1.41 PKR 1.44 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 36.40 PKR 36.75 PKR
Qatari Riyal QAR 39.50 PKR 40.10 PKR
Bahrain Dinar BHD 386.50 PKR 388.50 PKR
Thai Bhat THB 4.80 PKR 4.90 PKR
Chinese Yuan CNY 23.50 PKR 23.65 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 16.55 PKR 16.80 PKR
Danish Krone DKK 23.20 PKR 23.50 PKR
New Zealand Dollar NZD 96.25 PKR 96.95 PKR
Singapore Dollar SGD 113.50 PKR 115.50 PKR
Norwegians Krone NOK 17.45 PKR 17.70 PKR
Swedish Krona SEK 17.80 PKR 18.05 PKR
Swiss Franc CHF 159.00 PKR 159.90 PKR
Indian Rupee INR 2.03 PKR 2.10 PKR
BTC TO PKR: 1 Bitcoin to Pakistan Rupee
1 hour ago
Bitcoin to PKR: Today 1 BTC TO PKR exchange rates on, 2nd May 2021

Karachi: Today 1 BTC to PKR (Bitcoin TO PKR) updated on, (2nd...
GBP to SAR: Today's 1 British Pound to SAR Rate Jun 29, 2020
2 hours ago
British Pound to PKR: Today 1 GBP TO PKR on, 2nd May 2021

Today GBP TO PKR (British Pound to PKR) exchange rate is 212.66...
SAR TO PKR: 1 Saudi Riyal to Pakistan Rupee
3 hours ago
Saudi Riyal to PKR: Today 1 SAR TO PKR open market, 2nd May 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Saudi Riyal To PKR open market exchange rate (Updated, 2nd...
Gold Rates In Karachi
3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Karachi on, 2nd May 2021

Karachi: Today Gold Rate in Karachi, on 2nd, May 2021 is being...
Gold Rate in Kuwait
3 hours ago
Kuwait Gold: Today Gold Rate In Kuwait For, May 2nd

Kuwait: Latest gold rate in kuwait today Per 10 Gram (2nd, May...
GOLD RATES SAUDI ARABIA
3 hours ago
Saudi Gold Rates on, 2nd May 2021

Today Gold Price in Saudi Arabia (SAR) is Sar. 2,101.07 for 24k 10...

