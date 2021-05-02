Latest currency rates in Pakistan for, 2nd May 2021

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan on 2nd May 2021. Latest currency rates of Euro, British Pound, Saudi Riyal, Australian Dollar, Canadian Dollar, Dirham in Rupees. All currency rates according to the open market.
Also read: Gold Rate in Karachi
Currency Rates In Pakistan Today
Find today’s rate of foreign currency in Pakistan today (Updated, 2nd May 2021)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S. Dollar
|USD
|153.60 PKR
|154.50 PKR
|Euro
|EUR
|185.00 PKR
|187.00 PKR
|British Pound
|GBP
|212.00 PKR
|215.00 PKR
|UAE Dirham
|AED
|41.50 PKR
|42.00 PKR
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|40.50 PKR
|41.00 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.50 PKR
|484.00 PKR
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|122.50 PKR
|124.50 PKR
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|117.50 PKR
|119.50 PKR
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.50 PKR
|394.50 PKR
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41 PKR
|1.44 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.40 PKR
|36.75 PKR
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.50 PKR
|40.10 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.50 PKR
|388.50 PKR
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.80 PKR
|4.90 PKR
|Chinese Yuan
|CNY
|23.50 PKR
|23.65 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.55 PKR
|16.80 PKR
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.20 PKR
|23.50 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.25 PKR
|96.95 PKR
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|113.50 PKR
|115.50 PKR
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.45 PKR
|17.70 PKR
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|17.80 PKR
|18.05 PKR
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|159.00 PKR
|159.90 PKR
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03 PKR
|2.10 PKR