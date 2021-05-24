Latest currency rates in Pakistan on, 25th May 2021

Karachi: Today Currency Rates in Pakistan updated on 25th May 2021, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Australian Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar in Rupees. All dollar rates according to the open market.
Today Currency Rates In Pakistan
According to Forex Association, today’s list of foreign currency exchange prices are updated. (25th May 2021)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S. Dollar
|USD
|153.70 PKR
|154.40 PKR
|Euro
|EUR
|186.00 PKR
|188.00 PKR
|British Pound
|GBP
|215.00 PKR
|218.00 PKR
|UAE Dirham
|AED
|41.50 PKR
|42.00 PKR
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|40.50 PKR
|41.00 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.50 PKR
|484.00 PKR
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|126.50 PKR
|128.50 PKR
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|117.00 PKR
|119.50 PKR
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.50 PKR
|394.50 PKR
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41 PKR
|1.44 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.40 PKR
|36.75 PKR
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.50 PKR
|40.10 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.50 PKR
|388.50 PKR
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.80 PKR
|4.90 PKR
|Chinese Yuan
|CNY
|23.50 PKR
|23.65 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.55 PKR
|16.80 PKR
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.20 PKR
|23.50 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.25 PKR
|96.95 PKR
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|114.00 PKR
|116.00 PKR
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.45 PKR
|17.70 PKR
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|17.80 PKR
|18.05 PKR
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|159.00 PKR
|159.90 PKR
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03 PKR
|2.10 PKR