Latest currency rates in Pakistan on, 25th May 2021

25th May, 2021. 04:45 am
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Karachi: Today Currency Rates in Pakistan updated on 25th May 2021, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Australian Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar in Rupees. All dollar rates according to the open market.

Today Currency Rates In Pakistan

According to Forex Association, today’s list of foreign currency exchange prices are updated.  (25th May 2021)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
U.S. Dollar USD 153.70 PKR 154.40 PKR
Euro EUR 186.00 PKR 188.00 PKR
British Pound GBP 215.00 PKR 218.00 PKR
UAE Dirham AED 41.50 PKR 42.00 PKR
Saudi Riyal SAR 40.50 PKR 41.00 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 481.50 PKR 484.00 PKR
Canadian Dollar CAD 126.50 PKR 128.50 PKR
Australian Dollar AUD 117.00 PKR 119.50 PKR
Omani Riyal OMR 392.50 PKR 394.50 PKR
Japanese Yen JPY 1.41 PKR 1.44 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 36.40 PKR 36.75 PKR
Qatari Riyal QAR 39.50 PKR 40.10 PKR
Bahrain Dinar BHD 386.50 PKR 388.50 PKR
Thai Bhat THB 4.80 PKR 4.90 PKR
Chinese Yuan CNY 23.50 PKR 23.65 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 16.55 PKR 16.80 PKR
Danish Krone DKK 23.20 PKR 23.50 PKR
New Zealand Dollar NZD 96.25 PKR 96.95 PKR
Singapore Dollar SGD 114.00 PKR 116.00 PKR
Norwegians Krone NOK 17.45 PKR 17.70 PKR
Swedish Krona SEK 17.80 PKR 18.05 PKR
Swiss Franc CHF 159.00 PKR 159.90 PKR
Indian Rupee INR 2.03 PKR 2.10 PKR
