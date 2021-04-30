Adsense 970×250

Latest dollar rate in Pakistan on, 1st May 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

01st May, 2021. 03:07 am
Adsense 300×600
Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market
Adsense 300×250

Karachi: Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar Rate in Pakistan Rupee) exchange rate given below. All Currency prices are updated every hour to offer you the best US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee conversion.

US Dollar to PKR rates depends on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Find today’s US Dollar into PKR exchange rate in Pakistan.

Today Dollar Rate In Pakistan

USD to PKR: Here is the updated Dollar rate today in the exchange rate in the open market. (Updated, May 1st, 2021)

  • USD to PKR (buying rate): 153
  • USD to PKR (selling rate): 153.85
Adsense 300×250

Read More

Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
16 mins ago
UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate In Dubai For, 1st May 2021

Dubai: Today Gold Rate in Dubai (1st, May 2021) today per tola is...
Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
21 mins ago
Latest Gold Rate in Karachi today (Pakistan) on, 1st May 2021

Saturday: Today Gold Rate in Karachi, on 1st, May 2021 is being sold...
Currency Rates in Pakistan
27 mins ago
Currency Rates In Pakistan – 1st May 2021

Karachi: Today’s Currency Rates in Pakistan on 1st May 2021. Latest currency rates...
Federal Govt Decides To Maintain Prices Of Petroleum Products
7 hours ago
Federal Govt Decides To Maintain Prices Of Petroleum Products

The federal government has decided to maintain the prices of petroleum products....
Dollar rate
10 hours ago
US Dollar Rate Continues To Decrease Against PKR On 30th April 2021

The US Dollar decreased on the last day of the trading week (April...
usd rate decreased
10 hours ago
USD To PKR: Today Dollar Rate In Pakistan, 30th April 2021

Today USD to PKR exchange rate is given below. All Currency prices...

Recent News

Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
16 mins ago
UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate In Dubai For, 1st May 2021

Dubai: Today Gold Rate in Dubai (1st, May 2021) today per tola is...
Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
21 mins ago
Latest Gold Rate in Karachi today (Pakistan) on, 1st May 2021

Saturday: Today Gold Rate in Karachi, on 1st, May 2021 is being sold...
Currency Rates in Pakistan
27 mins ago
Currency Rates In Pakistan – 1st May 2021

Karachi: Today’s Currency Rates in Pakistan on 1st May 2021. Latest currency rates...
Nawal Faisal
3 hours ago
Are Nawal Saeed And Arsalan Faisal Dating? Find Out!

New emerging actors Nawal Saeed and Arsalan Faisal are both winning everyone's...