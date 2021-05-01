Adsense 970×250

Latest dollar rate in Pakistan on, 2nd May 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

02nd May, 2021. 03:30 am
Adsense 300×600
USD TO PKR: Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today 2021
Adsense 300×250

Karachi: Today USD to PKR (Dollar Rate in Pakistan Rupee) open market exchange rate (Updated on, 2nd May). You can find updated list here on BOL News.

US Dollar rates depends on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. USD to PKR rate in Pakistan today for 2nd May 2021 is the inter-bank closing exchange rate according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Latest dollar rate in Pakistan

USD TO PKR: Check the updated list of dollar exchange rate given below:

Date Symbol Buying Selling
2-5-2021 USD 153.5 PKR 154.4 PKR

BOL News is a one-stop solution for the exchange rate, including open market currency exchange rate, interbank Currency exchange rate, and international forex rates.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Gold Rate in Kuwait
12 mins ago
Kuwait Gold: Today Gold Rate In Kuwait For, May 2nd

Kuwait: Latest gold rate in kuwait today Per 10 Gram (2nd, May...
GOLD RATES SAUDI ARABIA
12 mins ago
Saudi Gold Rates on, 2nd May 2021

Today Gold Price in Saudi Arabia (SAR) is Sar. 2,101.07 for 24k 10...
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
28 mins ago
Today Gold Rate in UAE Per tola on, 2nd May 2021

Dubai: Today Gold Rate in UAE (2nd, May 2021) today per tola is...
FBR
6 hours ago
FBR has achieved net revenue of Rs3780 billion from July to April

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has released preliminary details of revenue...
AED TO PKR (Dirham to PKR)
10 hours ago
UAE Dirham to PKR: Today 1 AED TO PKR Open market, 1st May 2021

KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market...
Samsung Beats Apple
14 hours ago
Samsung Beats Apple As The Biggest Smartphone Maker Worldwide

Samsung takes back the crown from Apple as the world’s biggest smartphone...

Recent News

GOLD RATES SAUDI ARABIA
12 mins ago
Saudi Gold Rates on, 2nd May 2021

Today Gold Price in Saudi Arabia (SAR) is Sar. 2,101.07 for 24k 10...
Gold Rate in Kuwait
12 mins ago
Kuwait Gold: Today Gold Rate In Kuwait For, May 2nd

Kuwait: Latest gold rate in kuwait today Per 10 Gram (2nd, May...
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
28 mins ago
Today Gold Rate in UAE Per tola on, 2nd May 2021

Dubai: Today Gold Rate in UAE (2nd, May 2021) today per tola is...
Imran Khan Visit To Saudi Arabia
3 hours ago
Imran Khan Likely To Visit Saudi Arabia On 7th May 2021

Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, has issued...