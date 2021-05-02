Adsense 970×250

Latest Dollar Rate In Pakistan today 2021 on, 3rd May 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

03rd May, 2021. 04:30 am
Adsense 300×600
Dollar rate
Adsense 300×250

Karachi: Today USD to PKR (Dollar Rate in Pakistan Rupee) open market exchange rate (Updated on, 2nd May). You can find an updated list here on BOL News.

US Dollar rates depend on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. USD to PKR rate in Pakistan today for 2nd May 2021 is the inter-bank closing exchange rate according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Latest Dollar Rate In Pakistan today 2021

USD TO PKR: Check the updated list of dollar exchange rate given below:

Date Symbol Buying Selling
3-5-2021 USD 153.5 PKR 153.91 PKR

BOL News is a one-stop solution for the exchange rate, including open market currency exchange rate, interbank Currency exchange rate, and international forex rates.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
2 hours ago
Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 3 May 2021

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today, on 3rd, May 2021 is...
Currency Rates in Pakistan
2 hours ago
Currency rates in Pakistan on, 3rd May 2021

Karachi: Today’s Currency Rates in Pakistan on 3rd May 2021. Latest currency rates...
today gold rates in dubai
4 hours ago
UAE GOLD: Today Gold Rate in Dubai for, 3rd May 2021

Dubai: Today Gold Rate in Dubai (3rd, May 2021) today per tola is...
BTC TO PKR: 1 Bitcoin to Pakistan Rupee
1 day ago
Bitcoin to PKR: Today 1 BTC TO PKR exchange rates on, 2nd May 2021

Karachi: Today 1 BTC to PKR (Bitcoin TO PKR) updated on, (2nd...
Currency Rates in Pakistan
1 day ago
Latest currency rates in Pakistan for, 2nd May 2021

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan on 2nd May 2021. Latest currency...
GBP to SAR: Today's 1 British Pound to SAR Rate Jun 29, 2020
1 day ago
British Pound to PKR: Today 1 GBP TO PKR on, 2nd May 2021

Today GBP TO PKR (British Pound to PKR) exchange rate is 212.66...

Recent News

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
2 hours ago
Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 3 May 2021

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today, on 3rd, May 2021 is...
Currency Rates in Pakistan
2 hours ago
Currency rates in Pakistan on, 3rd May 2021

Karachi: Today’s Currency Rates in Pakistan on 3rd May 2021. Latest currency rates...
today gold rates in dubai
4 hours ago
UAE GOLD: Today Gold Rate in Dubai for, 3rd May 2021

Dubai: Today Gold Rate in Dubai (3rd, May 2021) today per tola is...
Railways Issues New Working Schedule For Reservation Offices
5 hours ago
Railways Issues New Working Schedule For Reservation Offices

Pakistan Railways has changed the working hours of reservation offices across the...