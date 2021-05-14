Double Click 970×250

Latest Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today For, 15th May 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

15th May, 2021. 04:30 am
Adsense 300×600
USD TO PKR: Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today 2021

Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar price in Pakistan today 2021) exchange rate given below. All Currency prices are updated every hour to offer you the best US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee conversion.

US Dollar to PKR conversion depends on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Check today’s US Dollar into PKR exchange rate in Pakistan.

Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today 2021

USD to PKR: Find the latest Dollar rate today in the exchange rate in the open market. (Updated, May 15th, 2021)

  • USD to PKR (buying rate): 151.15
  • USD to PKR (selling rate): 152.45

Today Dollar Rates in Pakistan (Dollar TO PKR). BOL News is a one-stop solution for the exchange rate, including open market currency exchange rate, interbank Currency exchange rate, and international forex rate.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Bitcoin soars above
22 mins ago
Bitcoin to PKR: Today 1 Bitcoin Price in Pakistan, 15th May 2021

Karachi: Today 1 BTC to PKR (Bitcoin to PKR) according to the...
gold rate today
37 mins ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 15th May 2021

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today on (13th May 2021) is being sold...
Currency Rates in Pakistan
2 days ago
Currency rates in Pakistan – 13th May 2021

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 13th May 2021, Latest...
today gold rates in dubai
2 days ago
UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in Dubai for, 13th May 2021

UAE: Today Gold Rate in UAE (13th, May 2021) today per tola...
Gold Rate in Kuwait
2 days ago
Today Gold Rate in Kuwait for, 13th May 2021

KWD: Latest today Gold Rate in Kuwait Per 10 Gram – Check...
Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
2 days ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 13th May 2021

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today on (13th May 2021) is being...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Bitcoin soars above
22 mins ago
Bitcoin to PKR: Today 1 Bitcoin Price in Pakistan, 15th May 2021

Karachi: Today 1 BTC to PKR (Bitcoin to PKR) according to the...
gold rate today
37 mins ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 15th May 2021

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today on (13th May 2021) is being sold...
Maya Ali Serves Major Desi Inspiration For Eid In Tea Pink Dress
4 hours ago
Maya Ali Serves Major Desi Inspiration For Eid In Tea Pink Dress

This Eid-ul-Fitr, Maya Ali is serving her fans major desi inspiration by...
Meteorological Department Issues Heatwave Alert In Karachi
6 hours ago
Meteorological Department Issues Heatwave Alert In Karachi

The Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave alert in Karachi. The weather...