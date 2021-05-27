Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Latest Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today For, 28th May 2021

Web DeskWeb Editor

28th May, 2021. 04:30 am
Double Click 160 x 600
Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market

Karachi: Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar Rate in Pakistan Rupee) exchange rate given below. All Currency prices are updated every hour to offer you the best US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee conversion.

US Dollar to PKR rates depends on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Find today’s US Dollar into PKR exchange rate in Pakistan.

Today Dollar Rate In Pakistan

USD to PKR: Here is the updated Dollar rate today in the exchange rate in the open market. (Updated, May 28th, 2021)

  • USD to PKR (buying rate): 153
  • USD to PKR (selling rate): 154.24
Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Currency Rates in Pakistan
29 mins ago
Currency rates in Pakistan – 28th May 2021

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 28th May 2021, Latest currency...
AED TO PKR (Dirham to PKR)
59 mins ago
UAE Dirham to PKR: Today 1 AED TO PKR exchange rates on, 28th May 2021

KARACHI: Today (AED to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market on...
Gold Price in Pakistan
2 hours ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 28th May 2021

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today on (28th May 2021) is being...
today gold rates in dubai
2 hours ago
Dubai Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE on, 28th May 2021

UAE: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (28th, May 2021) today...
Gold Price Today in Saudi Arabia
2 hours ago
Gold Price in Saudi Arabia today on, 28th May 2021

SAR: Today Gold Price in Saudi Arabia (SAR) is Sar. 228.75 for 24k...
Pakistan’s Total Liquid Foreign Reserves Stand at US$ 23.02 billion
9 hours ago
Pakistan’s Total Liquid Foreign Reserves Stand at US$ 23.02 billion: SBP

Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves stood at US$ 23.02 billion as of...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Currency Rates in Pakistan
29 mins ago
Currency rates in Pakistan – 28th May 2021

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 28th May 2021, Latest currency...
AED TO PKR (Dirham to PKR)
59 mins ago
UAE Dirham to PKR: Today 1 AED TO PKR exchange rates on, 28th May 2021

KARACHI: Today (AED to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market on...
Gold Price in Pakistan
2 hours ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 28th May 2021

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today on (28th May 2021) is being...
today gold rates in dubai
2 hours ago
Dubai Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE on, 28th May 2021

UAE: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (28th, May 2021) today...