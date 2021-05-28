Double Click 728 x 90
Latest Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today For, 29th May 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

29th May, 2021. 04:30 am
Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market

Karachi: Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee) exchange rate given below. All Currency rates are updated every hour to offer you the best US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee conversion.

US Dollar to PKR rates depends on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Check today’s US Dollar into PKR exchange rate in Pakistan.

USD to PKR: Here is the updated Dollar rate today in the exchange rate in the open market. (Updated, May 29th, 2021)

    • USD to PKR (buying rate): 153
    • USD to PKR (selling rate): 154.60
