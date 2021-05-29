Double Click 728 x 90
Latest Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today For, 30th May 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

30th May, 2021. 04:30 am
Dollar Rate in Pakistan

Karachi: Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee) exchange rate given below. All Currency rates are updated every hour to offer you the best US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee conversion.

US Dollar to PKR rates depends on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Check today’s US Dollar into PKR exchange rate in Pakistan.

 Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today 2021

USD to PKR: Here is the updated Dollar rate today in the exchange rate in the open market. (Updated, May 30th, 2021)

    • USD to PKR (buying rate): 153
    • USD to PKR (selling rate): 154.56
