Latest Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today For, 31st May 2021

Karachi: Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee) exchange rate given below. All Currency rates are updated every hour to offer you the best US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee conversion.
US Dollar to PKR rates depends on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Check today’s US Dollar into PKR exchange rate in Pakistan.
Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today 2021
USD to PKR: Here is the updated Dollar rate today in the exchange rate in the open market. (Updated, May 31st, 2021)
-
- USD to PKR (buying rate): 153
- USD to PKR (selling rate): 154.56
Today Dollar Rates in Pakistan (Dollar TO PKR). BOL News is a one-stop solution for the exchange rate, including open market currency exchange rate, interbank Currency exchange rate, and international forex rate.