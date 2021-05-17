Double Click 970×250

Latest dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 18th May 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

18th May, 2021. 04:30 am
USD TO PKR: Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today 2021

Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar price in Pakistan today 2021) exchange rate given below. All latest Currency rates are updated every hour to offer you the best US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee rates.

US Dollar to PKR conversion depends on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Find today’s US Dollar into PKR exchange rate in Pakistan.

Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today 2021

USD to PKR: Find the latest Dollar rate today in the exchange rate in the open market. (Updated, May 18th, 2021)

  • USD to PKR (buying rate): 151.15
  • USD to PKR (selling rate): 152.80

Today Dollar Rates in Pakistan (Dollar TO PKR). BOL News is a one-stop solution for the exchange rate, including open market currency exchange rate, interbank Currency exchange rate, and international forex rate.

