Latest dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 19th May 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

19th May, 2021. 03:30 am
USD TO PKR: Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today 2021

Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar price in Pakistan today 2021) exchange rate given below. All latest Currency rates are updated every hour to offer you the best US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee rates.

US Dollar to PKR conversion depends on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Check today’s US Dollar into PKR exchange rate in Pakistan.

Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today

USD to PKR: Check the updated Dollar rate today in the exchange rate in the open market. (Updated, May 19th, 2021)

  • USD to PKR (buying rate): 151.15
  • USD to PKR (selling rate): 152.80

Today Dollar Rates in Pakistan (Dollar TO PKR). BOL News is a one-stop solution for the exchange rate, including open market currency exchange rate, interbank Currency exchange rate, and international forex rate.

