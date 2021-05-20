Double Click 970×250

Latest dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 20th May 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

20th May, 2021. 05:30 am
Adsense 300×600
Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market

Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar price in Pakistan today 2021) exchange rate given below. All latest Currency rates are updated every hour to offer you the best US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee rates.

US Dollar to PKR conversion depends on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Find today’s US Dollar into PKR exchange rate in Pakistan.

Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today 2021

USD to PKR: Check the updated Dollar rate today in the exchange rate in the open market. (Updated, May 20th, 2021)

  • USD to PKR (buying rate): 151.15
  • USD to PKR (selling rate): 152.80

Today Dollar Rates in Pakistan (Dollar TO PKR). BOL News is a one-stop solution for the exchange rate, including open market currency exchange rate, interbank Currency exchange rate, and international forex rate.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
47 mins ago
Dubai Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE for, 20th May 2021

UAE: Latest Gold Price in UAE today on, (20th, May 2021). UAE Gold 24...
Gold Rate in Kuwait
2 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Kuwait for, 20th May 2021

Latest Gold Rate in Kuwait today Per 10 Gram – Check live international gold...
Currency Rates in Pakistan
3 hours ago
Currency rates in Pakistan – 20th May 2021

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 20th May 2021, Latest currency...
Today Gold Rate In Qatar
3 hours ago
Qatar Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Qatar on, 20th May 2021

QATAR: Today Gold Rates in Qatar 24K per tola (Updated, on 20th May)...
Gold Price in Pakistan
4 hours ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 20th May 2021

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today on (20th May 2021) is being...
SAR TO PKR: 1 Saudi Riyal to Pakistan Rupee
4 hours ago
Saudi Riyal to PKR: Today 1 SAR TO PKR rates on, 20th May 2021

Karachi: Today 1 SAR To PKR open market exchange rate (Updated, 20th May)....
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
47 mins ago
Dubai Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE for, 20th May 2021

UAE: Latest Gold Price in UAE today on, (20th, May 2021). UAE Gold 24...
Gold Rate in Kuwait
2 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Kuwait for, 20th May 2021

Latest Gold Rate in Kuwait today Per 10 Gram – Check live international gold...
Currency Rates in Pakistan
3 hours ago
Currency rates in Pakistan – 20th May 2021

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 20th May 2021, Latest currency...
Today Gold Rate In Qatar
3 hours ago
Qatar Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Qatar on, 20th May 2021

QATAR: Today Gold Rates in Qatar 24K per tola (Updated, on 20th May)...