Latest Gold Rate in Dubai today on, 18th May 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

18th May, 2021. 06:30 am
today gold rates in dubai

UAE: Latest Gold Rate in Dubai today on, (18th, May 2021). UAE Gold 24 Carat is AED 224.50 while 22k Carat gold price is AED 210.75. The rate in Abu Dhabi Today

Gold Rate In Dubai today (UAE)

Check today’s list of Gold Rate in Dubai (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 18th, May 2021). These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in aed U.A.E Dirham currency.

Location 21 Carat 24 Carat 22 Carat
Uae aed 201.25 aed 224.50 aed 210.75

Disclaimer: The gold rates are subject to changes almost daily globally including in the UAE.

Today Gold Price in UAE (Dubai) – You can access the authentic gold prices in UAE today per tola that can be beneficial for you. The 1 tola gold rate in UAE is surely helpful in calculating the amount of total quantity of gold.

