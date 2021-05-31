Latest Gold Rate in Karachi on, 31st May 2021

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today (31st May 2021) is being sold for Rs. 96620 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 112700 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate in Karachi

Karachi is the Largest hub of gold market in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for gold rate, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, and Multan, etc.

24k Per tola Gold Price is Rs. 112700

Today’s gold rates in Karachi for 22 carats, 24 carats, 21 carats, and 18 carats are available on the table.