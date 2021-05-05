Double Click 970×250

Latest Gold Rate in Karachi (Pakistan) on, 6th May 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

06th May, 2021. 04:00 am
Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Karachi today, (6th, May 2021) is being sold for Rs. 89420 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 104300 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate today in Karachi

Karachi is the main hub of gold market in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for gold rate, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Multan, etc.

Today 24K Per tola Gold Rate is Rs. 104300

GOLD RATE 24 Karat Gold Rate Today 22 Karat Gold Rate Today 21 Karat Gold Rate Today 18 Karat Gold Rate Today
Gold Per Tola Rs. 104300 Rs. 95608 Rs. 91263 Rs. 78225
Gold Per 10 Grams Rs. 89420 Rs. 81968 Rs. 78243 Rs. 67065
Gold Per Gram Rs. 8942 Rs. 8197 Rs. 7824 Rs. 6707
Gold Per Ounce Rs. 253501 Rs. 232374 Rs. 221813 Rs. 190126
