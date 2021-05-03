Double Click 970×250

Latest gold rate in Karachi today, 4 May 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

04th May, 2021. 04:00 am
Adsense 300×600
Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Karachi today, (4, May 2021) is being sold for Rs. 85500 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 99700 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Karachi Today

Karachi is the main hub of gold market in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for gold rate, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Multan, etc.

Today 24K Per tola Gold Rate is Rs. 99700

GOLD RATE 24 Karat Gold Rate Today 22 Karat Gold Rate Today 21 Karat Gold Rate Today 18 Karat Gold Rate Today
Gold Per Tola Rs. 104400 Rs. 95699 Rs. 91350 Rs. 78300
Gold Per 10 Grams Rs. 89510 Rs. 82050 Rs. 78321 Rs. 67133
Gold Per Gram Rs. 8951 Rs. 8205 Rs. 7832 Rs. 6713
Gold Per Ounce Rs. 253756 Rs. 232608 Rs. 222037 Rs. 190317
Double Click 970 x 90

Read More

AED TO PKR (Dirham to PKR)
53 mins ago
UAE Dirham to PKR: Today 1 AED TO PKR exchange rate on, 4 May 2021

KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market...
Currency Rates in Pakistan
1 hour ago
Currency rates in Pakistan – 4 May 2021

Karachi: Today’s Currency Rates in Pakistan on 4 May 2021. Following are the...
today gold rates in dubai
1 hour ago
UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in Dubai for, 3 May 2021

Dubai: Today Gold Rate in Dubai (4, May 2021) today per tola is...
Chairman Board of Investment Calls On Finance Minister
4 hours ago
Chairman Board of Investment Calls On Finance Minister

Chairman Board of Investment Atif Bukhari called on Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin...
Gold Rate
10 hours ago
Gold Rate In Pakistan: Price Of Gold Increased On 3rd May 2021

Gold prices have increased on the first day (3rd May 2021) of...
Gold Rate in Kuwait
11 hours ago
Kuwait Gold Rates on, 3rd May 2021

Monday: Gold Rate in Kuwait today Per 10 Gram – Find live...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

AED TO PKR (Dirham to PKR)
53 mins ago
UAE Dirham to PKR: Today 1 AED TO PKR exchange rate on, 4 May 2021

KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market...
today gold rates in dubai
1 hour ago
UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in Dubai for, 3 May 2021

Dubai: Today Gold Rate in Dubai (4, May 2021) today per tola is...
Currency Rates in Pakistan
1 hour ago
Currency rates in Pakistan – 4 May 2021

Karachi: Today’s Currency Rates in Pakistan on 4 May 2021. Following are the...
Eleven More Coronavirus Patients Die In Last 24 Hours: CM Sindh
4 hours ago
Eleven More Coronavirus Patients Die In Last 24 Hours: CM Sindh

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 895 new cases...