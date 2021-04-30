Adsense 970×250

Latest Gold Rate in Karachi today (Pakistan) on, 1st May 2021

Muhammad Noman

01st May, 2021. 03:15 am
Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
Saturday: Today Gold Rate in Karachi, on 1st, May 2021 is being sold for Rs. 89510 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 104,400 per tola in Pakistan today.

Today Gold Rate In Karachi

Karachi is leading for gold rate, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for gold rate, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Lahore, and Multan are same.

Today 24K Per Tola Gold Rate is Rs. 104,400

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold
per Tola Gold Rs. 104400 Rs. 95699 Rs. 91350 Rs. 78300
per 10 Gram Rs. 89510 Rs. 82050 Rs. 78321 Rs. 67133
per Gram Gold Rs. 8951 Rs. 8205 Rs. 7832 Rs. 6713

Check gold prices updated on BOL news’s official website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

BOL News keeps an eye on today’s gold rate in Pakistan on daily basis.
