Latest Gold Rate in Karachi today (Pakistan) on, 1st May 2021

Saturday: Today Gold Rate in Karachi, on 1st, May 2021 is being sold for Rs. 89510 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 104,400 per tola in Pakistan today.
Today Gold Rate In Karachi
Karachi is leading for gold rate, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for gold rate, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Lahore, and Multan are same.
Today 24K Per Tola Gold Rate is Rs. 104,400
|Gold Rate
|24K Gold
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|18K Gold
|per Tola Gold
|Rs. 104400
|Rs. 95699
|Rs. 91350
|Rs. 78300
|per 10 Gram
|Rs. 89510
|Rs. 82050
|Rs. 78321
|Rs. 67133
|per Gram Gold
|Rs. 8951
|Rs. 8205
|Rs. 7832
|Rs. 6713
Check gold prices updated on BOL news’s official website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.