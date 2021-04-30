Latest Gold Rate in Karachi today (Pakistan) on, 1st May 2021

Adsense 300×250

Saturday: Today Gold Rate in Karachi, on 1st, May 2021 is being sold for Rs. 89510 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 104,400 per tola in Pakistan today.

Today Gold Rate In Karachi

Karachi is leading for gold rate, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for gold rate, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Lahore, and Multan are same.

