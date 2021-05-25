Double Click 728 x 90
Latest Gold Rate In Pakistan Today On, 26th May 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

26th May, 2021. 04:00 am
Gold Price in Pakistan

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today on (26th May 2021) is being sold for Rs. 93620 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 109200 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate Today In Pakistan

Karachi is the Largest hub of gold market in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for gold rate, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, and Multan, etc.

24k Per tola Gold Price is Rs. 109200

Today’s gold rates in Pakistan for 22 carats, 24 carats, 21 carats, and 18 carats are available on the table.

GOLD RATE 24 Karat Gold Rate Today 22 Karat Gold Rate Today 21 Karat Gold Rate Today 18 Karat Gold Rate Today
Gold Per Tola Rs. 109200 Rs. 100099 Rs. 95550 Rs. 81900
Gold Per 10 Grams Rs. 93620 Rs. 85818 Rs. 81918 Rs. 70215
Gold Per Gram Rs. 9362 Rs. 8582 Rs. 8192 Rs. 7022
Gold Per Ounce Rs. 265408 Rs. 243289 Rs. 232232 Rs. 199056
