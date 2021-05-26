Double Click 728 x 90
Pakistan Stock Market Makes History, Crosses 1 Billion Shares

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

26th May, 2021. 04:24 pm
Pakistan Stock Market Has Made History, Crosses 1 Billion Shares

More than 1 billion shares have been traded in the Pakistan stock market today, making the record in the history of the country.

According to the details, 1.56 billion shares have been traded in the Pakistan Stock Exchange for the first time in one day, after which an increase of 547 points has been recorded in 100 points.

At the end of trading on the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the 100 Index has been recorded at 46,848.

It may be recalled that for the first time in the history of the Pakistan Stock Exchange, most shares have been traded.

I Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr Shahbaz Gill has also shared a message on Twitter in which he said that all previous records have been broken as 1244 million shares were traded on the Pakistan Stock Exchange today.

“And by the end of the day, the volume had reached 1560mn shares. This is the biggest record in the history of the Pakistan Stock Exchange,” he added.

 

