Double Click 970×250

Pakistani Rupee Appreciates Against Dollar After Eid Holidays

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

17th May, 2021. 11:45 am
Adsense 300×600
Pakistani Rupee Appreciates Against Dollar After Eid Holidays

The Pakistani rupee appreciated an additional 22 paisa against the US dollar on Monday after the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

The rupee also managed to recover twenty-two paisa in the inter-bank market in terms of dollar for buying and selling at Rs 152.28 and Rs 152.50, respectively.

US Dollar to PKR conversion depends on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Check today’s US Dollar into PKR exchange rate in Pakistan.

Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today 2021

USD to PKR: Find the latest Dollar rate today in the exchange rate in the open market. (Updated, May 17th, 2021)

  • USD to PKR (buying rate): 152.28
  • USD to PKR (selling rate): 152.50
Adsense 728×90

Read More

Prices of petroleum products to increase
2 hours ago
Petrol Price Jacks Up By Rs1.90 per litre

The government has on Monday (today) increased the prices of petroleum products...
Waqar Zaka crypto Expert
4 hours ago
Waqar Zaka Appointed As Crypto Expert By KP Government

The talented social media sensation Waqar Zaka has been appointed as Crypto Expert...
Banks In Pakistan To Observe Normal Working Hours From Today
5 hours ago
Banks In Pakistan To Observe Normal Working Hours From Today

A statement issued by the State Bank of Pakitan (SBP) on Sunday...
Federal Govt, K-Electric To Pen Agreement For Supply Of 2,050MW
6 hours ago
Federal Govt, K-Electric To Pen Agreement For Supply Of 2,050MW

The government and K-Electric have agreed to sign a new Power Purchase...
AUD TO PKR
7 hours ago
Australian Dollar to PKR: Today 1 AUD TO PKR Rates on 17th May 2021

Today’s AUD to PKR currency exchange rate is 117.78 PKR. Convert 1 Australian...
USD TO INR
7 hours ago
Dollar to INR: Today 1 Dollar price in Indian Rupee, 17th May 2021

Today USD/INR Dollar exchange rate is 73.23 (Last updated on 17th May...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Mohammad Amir
2 mins ago
Mohammad Amir reveals intention to play in the IPL after getting British citizenship

Pakistani left-arm pacer, Mohammad Amir has revealed his plans to play in...
Board exams final dates announced
12 mins ago
Pakistan: Final Dates For Board Exams 2021 Announced

The government has on Monday announced a final decision regarding the board...
Pakistan's Mango Exports 'Likely To Be Affected Again' Amidst COVID Restrictions
20 mins ago
Pakistan’s Mango Exports ‘Likely To Be Affected Again’ Amidst COVID Restrictions

Pakistan imports only six to seven per cent of its annual mango...
COVID-19: Wahab warns of strict decisions if positivity ratio keeps increasing
31 mins ago
COVID-19: Wahab warns of strict decisions if positivity ratio keeps increasing

Spokesperson Sindh Government Murtaza Wahab said on Monday warned of strict decisions...