Pakistani Rupee Appreciates Against Dollar After Eid Holidays

The Pakistani rupee appreciated an additional 22 paisa against the US dollar on Monday after the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

The rupee also managed to recover twenty-two paisa in the inter-bank market in terms of dollar for buying and selling at Rs 152.28 and Rs 152.50, respectively.

US Dollar to PKR conversion depends on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Check today’s US Dollar into PKR exchange rate in Pakistan.